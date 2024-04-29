Monday, April 29, 2024 Apr 29, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (4/29/24)

Why'd it have to be Paul George?
By |

Mavs’ Comeback Falls Short, Clippers Even Series. Dallas was on the verge of making one of the biggest comebacks in playoff history, erasing a 31-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. But a Paul George corner three (after really great defense by Derrick Jones Jr.) put the Clippers back on top and that was pretty much that. (No more Sunday 2:30 tipoffs!) Game 5 happens Wednesday in Los Angeles. And yes, that was our own Matt Goodman you briefly saw on the ABC broadcast. More on StrongSide momentarily.

Wyatt Johnston’s OT Goal Gets Stars Back in Business. The 20-year-old became the youngest player in Stars history to score an overtime goal on Saturday night, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time, with Dallas on the verge of falling into a 3-0 hole to Vegas two seasons in a row. More on the game here. The Stars have a chance to tie up the first-round series tonight.

Drier Start to the Week. After a rainy weekend, with flooding all over, we are looking at mid-80s, no precipitation until Wednesday, when an “unsettled pattern” returns. “Unsettled pattern”—so dramatic!

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

