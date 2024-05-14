Leading Off (5/14/24)

Mavs Lose. The headline from the Oklahoman: “How on Earth Did Thunder Pull off Game 4 Win vs Mavericks?” Joe Mussatto wrote of the 100-96 Thunder win: “It looked as if the Mavericks had snatched the Thunder’s soul. Game over, series all but over. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the magic elixir. He revived the Thunder with one mid-range jumper after another. He ventured into the teeth of the Mavericks’ defense and kicked out to teammates who had missed 3-pointers all night until they didn’t.” The Mavs would have won if they’d made free throws. They went 12 of 23, while the Thunder shot 23 of 24. This one had me swearing at my TV.

Stars Win. From the Denver Post: “For about 16 minutes Monday night, the shorthanded Colorado Avalanche, buoyed by a sensational start from goalie Alexandar Georgiev and a full-throated Ball Arena crowd, looked capable of pulling off the improbable. Alas, reality set in soon after that.” The Stars won 5-1, and they could probably shoot free throws better than the frickin Mavericks.

SEC Sues North Texas Man. The feds say Robert Tye Cournoyer spent $755,000 from his hemp business, Green Equity, on a lavish lifestyle and gambling. I wonder if he took the Mavs last night and is as pissed as I am.

DMN Argues to Keep Police Chief. Houston and San Antonio are both eyeing Dallas’ top cop. Says the newspaper’s editorial board: “We hope Dallas can keep Eddie García in town. He’s been a ray of hope and an example of excellence.” I hereby call on García to arrest several Mavs for their criminally boneheaded play.