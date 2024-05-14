Dallas Has Two New Very Bald (Eagle) Residents

About 10 minutes ago, Dallas officials announced that White Rock Lake has improved its bald eagle population by two: city conservation manager Brett Johnson says there are two eaglets in the nest at Lake Highlands Park.

“We are excited the bald eagles have two new members,” Johnson said in a news release. Dallas Park and Recreation’s conservation team and birding enthusiasts have been watching the eagles since March.

It’s a happy ending to what was a sad story. Two years ago, eagles nested in a tree at the same park. High winds blew the nest out of its tree, destroying the eggs inside.

This time, the city, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are keeping a watchful eye on the fledgling (see what we did there?) family. That includes making sure the nest remains undisturbed.

“Dallas Park and Recreation urges park visitors to adhere to all park regulations and restrictions, staying at least 300 feet away from the eagles,” a city announcement says. “An orange fence has been installed around the nesting area, and park officials urge enthusiastic eagle watchers not to cross the fence. Dogs have been observed to disturb the eagle family and owners are asked to keep them on a leash. Spectators are urged to keep noise levels low near the nesting area.”

The city is also reminding visitors that disturbing the eagles is a violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Some recreational activities have also been limited at that north end of White Rock Lake. The city is postponing construction activities and athletic tournaments.

All in all, conservationists are calling this a win. “This is a testament to the department’s efforts in preserving and protecting our natural habitats that allow these majestic birds to thrive,” said Johnson.