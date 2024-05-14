Tuesday, May 14, 2024 May 14, 2024
84° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Dallas Has Two New Very Bald (Eagle) Residents

White Rock Lake's bald eagle family now boasts at least two hatchlings. Don't bother them.
By |
Image
One of the White Rock Lake eagles enjoying lunch earlier this year. Image copyright by Nick DiGennaro

About 10 minutes ago, Dallas officials announced that White Rock Lake has improved its bald eagle population by two: city conservation manager Brett Johnson says there are two eaglets in the nest at Lake Highlands Park.

“We are excited the bald eagles have two new members,” Johnson said in a news release. Dallas Park and Recreation’s conservation team and birding enthusiasts have been watching the eagles since March.

It’s a happy ending to what was a sad story. Two years ago, eagles nested in a tree at the same park. High winds blew the nest out of its tree, destroying the eggs inside.

This time, the city, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are keeping a watchful eye on the fledgling (see what we did there?) family. That includes making sure the nest remains undisturbed.

“Dallas Park and Recreation urges park visitors to adhere to all park regulations and restrictions, staying at least 300 feet away from the eagles,” a city announcement says. “An orange fence has been installed around the nesting area, and park officials urge enthusiastic eagle watchers not to cross the fence. Dogs have been observed to disturb the eagle family and owners are asked to keep them on a leash. Spectators are urged to keep noise levels low near the nesting area.”

The city is also reminding visitors that disturbing the eagles is a violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. 

Some recreational activities have also been limited at that north end of White Rock Lake. The city is postponing construction activities and athletic tournaments.

All in all, conservationists are calling this a win. “This is a testament to the department’s efforts in preserving and protecting our natural habitats that allow these majestic birds to thrive,” said Johnson. 

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (5/14/24)

Sunny today, with a high of 84 and chances of a fourth-quarter collapse
By
Image
Local News

Dallas’ Medical District Aims to Prioritize People Over Cars

The Texas Trees Foundation will tonight announce progress on the neighborhood's redesign.
By
Local News

Leading Off (5/13/24)

Cloudy today, with a high of 81 and chances of PJ Washington Jr.
By
Advertisement