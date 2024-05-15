Leading Off (5/15/24)

Southlake Families Call for Carroll ISD to Cooperate. The Department of Education has invited the district to negotiate a resolution on four claims that kids had been subjected to race and gender-based discrimination and that the district did not respond. Federal investigations that substantiate discrimination claims generally result in the district agreeing to some sort of action plan. Now, parents are urging Carroll ISD to come to the table and negotiate in good faith.

First Quarter Sees Hike in Apartment Demand. More than 5,000 units filled up in Dallas-Fort Worth during the first three months of 2024, which is the highest quarter since 2019. Rental rates had fallen for six months in 2023 as more and more new units came online, but analysts CoStar report seeing small increases that reflect the higher demand. About a third of the growth happened in Frisco and Prosper, Allen and McKinney, and North Fort Worth.

Walmart Wants Dallas Workers to Move to Arkansas. The company is shifting its corporate staff, remote and office workers, to headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. to use its new corporate campus. Walmart canceled its plans to open clinics in many of its stores and had already asked Austin workers to office out of its Sam’s Club innovation center in the West End.