Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation

There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a runoff is required. And so on and so forth.

Yet here is what the potentially dangerous misinformation that mayor of Southlake chose to spread on Twitter:

Here’s a tip - anyone telling you to not expect to see the results of today’s elections “for a few days” is TELLING YOU THEY ARE PLANNING TO CHEAT



👍 — Mayor John Huffman (@JohnRHuffman) November 8, 2022

