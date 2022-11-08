Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation

There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a runoff is required. And so on and so forth.
Yet here is what the potentially dangerous misinformation that mayor of Southlake chose to spread on Twitter:
Get the D Brief Newsletter
Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.
Author
Tim RogersView Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…