EXCLUSIVE: Here Is the Next City Manager of Dallas

You’ve probably heard that the city manager of Dallas is on his way out. Over at Channel 8, they reported that T.C. Broadnax orchestrated his own dismissal by the City Council, thereby triggering a clause in his contract that will pay him a year’s worth of his salary, $432,247. Channel 8 published this report citing “sources” and “unnamed councilmembers.”

Those same exact sources have confirmed for D Magazine that the next city manager has already been chosen. He is J.C. Hughes, the current city administrator of Cottonwood Shores, Texas. Prior to his post in Cottonwood Shores, population 1,635, Hughes served as city manager of Nacogdoches (1998-2002), Little Elm (2003-2006), and Pilot Point (2009-2010).

“We know he’s an outside-the-box choice,” said an unnamed source who spoke on the condition of being described as “well-dressed.” “But Dallas has a strong tradition that we had to uphold. T.C. Broadnax was great. Before him, there was A.C. Gonzalez. Not so great. But he had those traditional Dallas city manager initials. So we looked down at Cottonwood Shores. Boom, there’s ol’ J.C.”

Hughes is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, he was issued an admonishment for calling a Cottonwood Shores police sergeant a “smartass.”

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson could not be reached for comment, because this entire report is a joke. Except for the fact that the city administrator of Cottonwood Shores is actually named J.C. Hughes and he actually called a cop a smartass, which is pretty awesome.

