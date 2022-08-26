Saturday, August 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022
Books

Start Getting Hyped About ‘Big D Reads’

Dwight Powell wants you to get a copy of The Accommodation, and get ready to turn some pages.
By
Image

Big D Reads launches Thursday of next week. What is Big D Reads? So glad you asked.

With help from some great partners, we’ve printed 30,000 copies of Jim Schutze’s book The Accommodation, which is about the bombings of Black homes in South Dallas in the 1950s and how the most turbulent waters of the civil rights movement, in some ways, flowed around the city without ever running through it. The idea is that we can all have one huge city-wide book club.

We’ve got events lined up for the entire month of September. Go here for a calendar and to learn where you can pick up your free copy of The Accommodation. Oh, and here’s a video with Dwight Powell (and others) urging you to get onboard.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine
Dwight Powell The Accommodation

