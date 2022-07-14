Leading Off (7/14/22)

McKinney Teens Accused of Starting Fire. Two teenagers accused of starting a fire that destroyed several homes under construction in McKinney were arrested, law enforcement officials said Wednesday. Seven homes were destroyed and several more damaged in last month’s fire at Lake Forest Drive and Highway 380.

State Lawmaker Gets a New Kidney. State Sen. Kelly Hancock, whose district includes North Richland Hills, underwent a kidney transplant Wednesday. Hancock, who had been diagnosed with a rare kidney disease more than 30 years ago, received the kidney from his son-in-law, and both are reportedly recovering well.

Alleged Song Stealers Charged in Manhattan Court. Three men have been charged in a scheme to sell allegedly stolen handwritten lyrics to the Eagles’ hit “Hotel California,” even working to thwart the plans of Eagles co-founder and Dallas resident Don Henley to reclaim the item, which undoubtedly did not give him a peaceful, easy feeling.

It’s Stupid Hot Again. Meteorologists say we could be on pace to beat the record heat wave of 2011, where we saw 71 days that hit 100 degrees or above. Unless we get some rain today, by the way, we will beat the record for consecutive days without measurable rainfall, with 41 days. (The record is/was 40, set in 2019.)

