Leading Off (6/29/18)

Three Dallas SWAT Officers Turn Themselves In. The cops face charges in a gambling investigation that has rocked the department. A fourth cop has a warrant out for his arrest, and a fifth was arrested earlier — after ratting out one of her fellow officers. My favorite detail in this thing is that one of these cops tried to bribe a sergeant with a gift card to keep his mouth shut about the whole thing. Come on. A gift card? That’s not the way they do it on The Wire.

White Rock Lake Is Shut Down. As we reported yesterday, about 1 million gallons of Plano’s sewage spilled into White Rock Creek. So now the lake is closed until further notice. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has already confirmed that some fish have been killed. Message to Plano: we will get even.

Dallas Has an Image Problem. A nine-month study conducted by the Dallas Regional Chamber, Accenture, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and SMU found that executives and civic leaders in other cities don’t think Dallas is a very hip place. I mean, besides the crooked cops and all the sewage in the lake, I think it’s a pretty great place.