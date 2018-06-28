1 Million Gallons of Waste Have Spilled Into White Rock Creek

A broken sewage line in Plano spilled as many as 1 million gallons of untreated waste into White Rock Creek before it was fixed Thursday morning.

Denise Hickey, water resource and public education manager for the North Texas Municipal Water District, says a contractor working for the Plano Toyota dealership broke into the district’s pipeline just west of Preston and north of the George Bush tollway shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The line was repaired and back in service as of early this morning, but crews are still working to determine how much waste was spilled. It may have been up to 1 million gallons of “untreated household domestic waste,” Hickey says. (Update: It was an estimated “1,069,000 gallons,” according to the water district.) Crews will also determine how far the waste may have flowed in the creek.

“They’ll do environmental assessments to see if there was any kind of damage to the environment and to aquatic wildlife,” and the water district will handle the necessary cleanup, Hickey says.

The spill will not have any impact on tap water, which remains safe to use, Hickey says. The water district plans to put out a press release with more information this afternoon.

Mark Clayton, the Dallas City Council member representing much of the White Rock area, writes on Facebook that the spill has the potential to affect White Rock Lake. The dog park at White Rock and some water activities may be shut down “in an abundance of caution,” he says.

From District 9’s councilman, Mark Clayton:

From District 9's councilman, Mark Clayton:

I just found out that there was a chemical spill yesterday in Plano that has the potential to affect White Rock Lake and Creek. Staff is monitoring the situation but it might require the closure of the Dog Park along with select lake activities in an abundance of caution.

My question: what is the North Texas Municipal Water District going to do to make this right?

Update: Here’s that press release from the water district: