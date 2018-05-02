Dallas Residents Mostly Feel OK About City, Survey Says

Dallas residents are concerned about access to affordable housing, slow police response times, and deteriorating streets, but generally feel pretty good about living here, according to the results of a survey being presented today to the City Council.

About 72 percent of the nearly 1,500 Dallas residents surveyed—at least 100 from each council district—said the quality of life in Dallas was either “good” or “excellent,” and satisfaction with city services is higher than the average for other big cities. You can look at the results from the ETC Institute, which collects these data for the city, in this presentation. I broke out some of the more interesting charts below.