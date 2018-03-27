Another Season of Dirk Nowitzki Almost Certain

In today’s blast of the New York Times’ NBA newsletter, Marc Stein says Dirk Nowitzki will almost definitely play at least one more season.

Here’s Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) on his plans for next season — which would be No. 21 in a row with the Dallas Mavericks — as covered in the latest @nytimes NBA newsletter that went out this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6x7rE52raP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 27, 2018

That’s the bit most worth tweeting, but Stein, in his newsletter (subscribe here), also recounts the March 29, 1998 Nike Hoop Summit at which “Nowitzki announced himself to the world with his 33 points and 14 rebounds for a team of top international prospects in the Nike Hoop Summit in San Antonio. This came after Nowitzki’s decision to “flee his German club team without permission,” and before some draft drama that had Don Nelson briefly weighing taking Paul Pierce over Nowitzki.

As the Mavs close out a losing season beset by problems outside of the locker room, the assurance of more Dirk to come is a welcome bit of good news.