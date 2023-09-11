How to Get Into Every Exclusive Social Club in Dallas

Are you ready for this? You call up the club and you say, “Hi, I’m Alice Laussade, James Beard Award-winning humor writer and impresario of Meat Fight, one of Dallas’ most rollicking fundraisers, featuring chefs trying to out-meat each other. I am on assignment from D Magazine to visit exclusive social clubs in the area and report my findings in the September issue. When might I pop in to have a word and see for myself what delights you offer members?”

Did you know that Tei-An has an invite-only club that not long ago enjoyed a dinner at which an $800,000 bottle of Japanese whiskey was served? It’s true. Alice brought back that nugget, along with many other fascinating details about the city’s best clubs. Her story went online today. You should read it.

