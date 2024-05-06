Leading Off (5/6/24)

Bond Package Overwhelmingly Approved. All propositions got at least 70 percent of the vote, even with vocal pushback on two of them from a council member and one from an activist group.

Stars and Mavs Advance. Thanks to goals from Wyatt Johnston in the first and Radek Faksa in the third, the Stars took down the defending Stanley Cup champs in Game 7. If I am reading this correctly, the Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Tuesday, the same night the Mavs being their second round series in Oklahoma City, after they defeated the Clippers on Friday night. We will get you set up for all of that on StrongSide.

Fair Park First Reverses Decision; CEO Brian Luallen Now on Paid Leave. The nonprofit’s board had a special meeting on Sunday and changed course. Instead of going their separate ways, Luallen is now on a 45-day paid leave of absence while he undergoes a performance evaluation. Alyssa Arnold, Fair Park First’s chief impact officer, is acting CEO. None of this makes the goings on over there any less curious.

Michael Irvin Out at NFL Network. He’d been there since 2009. I believe we can find a desk for the Playmaker at D HQ.