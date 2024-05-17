Leading Off (5/17/24)

Scottie Scheffler Detained in Louisville by Police. Louisville Metro Police took the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer into custody as he tried to drive into the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Club without following their instructions early this morning. A shuttle bus had struck and killed a man around 5 a.m., and Scheffler tried to get around the scene by driving on a median. An officer pulled the Dallas native out of the vehicle, put him in cuffs, and arrested him. He’s charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. His tee time is 10:08 a.m. EST and he’s still in jail.

The NRA Is In Town. Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump will visit the NRA convention on Saturday, with the latter delivering the keynote. Police expect hundreds of gun-law reform protesters and upwards of 70,000 attendees at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Summer Is Here. Hope you enjoyed the last gasp of spring yesterday, because we’re now living in the 90s and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere. There’s a low chance of scattered thunderstorms today with highs in the low 80s. The high tomorrow leaps to 91 and Sunday’s will be 92. Cloudy and sunny weekend ahead, folks. Use it to prepare for the blast furnace we’re about to be living in.