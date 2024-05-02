Leading Off (3/2/24)

Big Sports Night. Last night was a big sports night for Dallas, and both the Stars and the Mavericks took the lead in their respective series. This, of course, means Friday night will also be a big sports night: the Stars will face the Knights at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas, and the Mavericks will face the Clippers at 8:30 p.m. at home. StrongSide will have more on both shortly.

Good Chance of Yuck. If you are like me, you woke around 2 a.m. when a giant bolt of lightning lit up the sky right above your house, and the thunder that followed rattled your house. Expect more rain and storms for the rest of the week and through Monday.

Mansfield Gets a Pair of Earthquakes. Police say they fielded several calls about two quakes that shook the Mansfield area Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says they were 3.0 and 3.2 on the Richter scale. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Fosters Needed. Dallas Animal Services is at 143 percent capacity after 112 dogs were surrendered last Saturday alone. Fosters are needed for orphaned kittens and dogs 40 pounds and larger—there are currently 428 dogs sharing 300 kennels.

Dallas Loses Noltemy to LA. Dallas Symphony president and CEO Kim Noltemy will leave to head up the Los Angeles Philharmonic in June. She’s been in her current post since 2018 and is regarded as one of the best arts administrators in the city.