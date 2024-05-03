Friday, May 3, 2024 May 3, 2024
Local News

A Seeming End (For Now) to the Seemingly Unending Saga of One Open Records Request

Hello, from a local squeaky wheel.
By |
Image

On May 1, 2024, at 2:35 p.m., I posted this blog about an open records request I had filed with the city and Dallas Police Department back on November 18, 2022.

On May 2, 2024, at 4:06 p.m., the timing absolutely coincidental, I am sure, I received this message from the DPD open records unit:

“The Dallas Police Department has reviewed its files and has located responsive records to your request. Your payment for your open records request has been received and the documents are ready for release.”

Along with that, I got a 429-page PDF that I am starting to make my way through this morning. So, while I am still very much interested in the license plate-reading cameras, especially after reading this thread from one Eric Fiedler of Orlando, the open records portion of the matter is closed, for now.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

