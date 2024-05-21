Leading Off (5/21/24)

North Texas Real Estate Gets Less Insane. According to Todd Luong, with RE/MAX, which just released a housing report for April: “Compared to a couple of years ago, we are definitely seeing a slightly more balanced market, as homebuyers now have a much greater supply of inventory to pick from. But more importantly, buyers are facing far less competition than before and bidding wars are no longer the norm. Despite all that, the number of months of housing supply in most parts of Dallas-Fort Worth indicates that we are still in more of a seller’s market.”

Chili’s Is Not Closing All Its Restaurants. I know you’ll find it shocking that the internet has been spreading false rumors, but Chili’s ain’t going anywhere.

Emmitt Smith Speaks up for DEI. His alma mater, the University of Florida, eliminated DEI programs to stay on the right side of Florida’s laws. Emmitt told USA Today: “At the end of the day, this country was built on people fighting for what is right for everybody, not just a select few. And with that fight, and with the University of Florida being as visible as it is, it irked me. To the fullest. Because I remember the time when our president at the university would stand up and say, ‘Nah, we’re the University of Florida. We’re going to be here a lot longer than you, [Gov.] Ron DeSantis; a lot longer than you, Jeb Bush; we’re going to be here a lot longer than any other governor that tries to push something of this magnitude down the throats of so many Americans and so many Florida citizens.’ To me, that’s a problem.” One wonders if Emmitt knows what Michael Jordan said about selling sneakers.

Scottie Scheffler’s Court Date Postponed. He had been scheduled to appear in a Kentucky court today, but a judge pushed that appearance back to June 3, over objections of a county prosecutor. Where are the protests, y’all?! No justice, no peace.

Jasmine Crockett Launches Clapback Collection. If you aren’t up to speed on the congresswoman’s feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, then you won’t buy a t-shirt that says “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.” But if you are up to speed, that’s pretty damn funny. Shop the idiocracy.

No Games Tonight. Get some sleep! Rest up! All the sports start tomorrow. Feels like Mayor Eric Johnson is about to make some more “friendly belt buckle bets.”