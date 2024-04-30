Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Apr 30, 2024
Local News

Bill Hutchinson Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Sex Crime

By
Image

From the website Deadline: “William Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime series Marrying Millions as the suitor of a woman 40 years younger than him, pleaded guilty today to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at his Laguna Beach vacation home and was sentenced to 90 days of home confinement in Texas. The Highland Park, Texas, resident, 65, pleaded guilty to a count of misdemeanor sexual battery and was placed on three years of formal probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

I checked in with the public information officer at the DA’s office in Orange County. She explained that California has a scale for sex offenders, and that scale will require Hutchinson to register for 10 years. The PIO also told me that the district attorney didn’t prosecute Hutchinson on the felony rape charge because the office lacked sufficient evidence to do so.

For more context, you should read this story we published in 2021 about Hutchinson titled “The End of a Playboy.”

