Expanding the Football Analogy Concerning Chief Eddie García

As Matt mentioned in his earlier post about Interim City Manager Kim Tolbert locking down Chief Eddie García, the press release included a football analogy that, depending on your taste, was a bit much. Tolbert said: “If this was [sic] NFL Football, we were able to keep Chief García on the Dallas Team; he’s the right quarterback to lead our police department. We certainly didn’t want to lose him to free agency.”

For my taste? Tolbert didn’t go far enough. If she really cared, if she actually wanted to become our permanent city manager, here’s the press release she would have given us:

“If this were the national league of football, we are like Howie Roseman, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles. I know everyone in Dallas hates the Eagles, but you have to admit that Howie has done a wonderful job of balancing current needs with the needs of the future. DaVonta Smith. Need I say more? Let me say more. I see Chief García as the city’s middle linebacker. The other team, the one I’ll call the Bad Guys, they try to run all over Dallas. Not with García patrolling the middle of the field. He knows how to call the right defensive formations to stymie the Bad Guys. And, like Howie Roseman signing C.J. Uzomah to a one-year contract, we made a move to keep our tight end room operating at full strength. I know that’s not the same thing as a linebacker, but it’s still football, and I just want you to know that Dallas is all in. One final note: Zeke Elliott? Seriously?!”