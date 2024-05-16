Leading Off (5/16/24)

Dean Loses Appeal. Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean lost his bid to have his 2022 manslaughter conviction reviewed by the state Court of Criminal Appeals. Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, who was up late playing video games with her nephew. Body camera footage showed that Dean never identified himself as an officer before the shooting and only gave Jefferson seconds to comply with a command to put her hands up.

New Children’s Campus Gets Big Donation. Mack Pogue, the late founder of Lincoln Property Co., and his wife Jean donated $100 million to Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center. The money will go toward the new $5 billion, 2 million-square-foot pediatric hospital set to open in about seven years. It’s not only the largest donation yet to the campus, but it’s also one of the largest philanthropic gifts publicly announced in North Texas history, Children’s says. The green space around the 33-acre site will be named Pogue Park.

Docu-series About Alleged North Texas Serial Murderer Streaming Now. Paramount+ is airing Pillowcase Murders, a series examining Billy Chemirmir and his alleged crimes. Chemirmir was convicted of killing two women but is suspected of killing many more. The majority of the murders happened at senior living facilities, where they were smothered with pillowcases. The perpetrator would then steal their jewelry and pawn it.

Prepare for a Soggy Day. It’s 73 degrees, and there’s a 30 percent chance that it’s already raining. If it’s not, it will be—the National Weather Service predicts an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. It’ll drop to about 60 percent this evening and taper off overnight into Friday.