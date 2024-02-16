Leading Off (2/16/24)

Mayor Johnson Releases Statement About Divorce. Johnson, through his attorney, issued a statement to media that said he regretted “that this process has come to a point at which others have been dragged into a private family dispute over the division of assets.” Johnson’s wife, Nakita, said her legal team subpoenaed D Magazine’s Tim Rogers after the mayor accused her during the proceedings of communicating with the media about their divorce.

Friendship-West Baptist Fights Warehouse Project. The Oak Cliff megachurch says the planned 200,000-square-foot warehouse near its location is evidence of both “environmental racism” and “antiquated zoning practices.” The church is seeking an injunction that stops the warehouse, which is planned to be built across the street from a high school and a neighborhood where many elderly residents reside. “All that may be legal is not logical, and all that is permitted is not prudent,” the church argued in its filing.

Nikki Haley Rallies in Dallas. The Republican alternative to Donald Trump spent her Thursday night at Gilley’s, rallying about 300 to 400 supporters. Her backers include former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and former state Sen. Florence Shapiro, who represented Plano.

Colder Weather Is on the Way. Today’s high is 68, with a low of 36. The high plunges to 48 tomorrow before it begins to creep back Sunday (56) into Monday (69).

