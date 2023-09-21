Friday, September 22, 2023 Sep 22, 2023
Local News

Cistercian on Pace to Win North Texas Giving Day

The tiny school in Irving has God on its side.
Not an actual Cistercian priest

I’d like to make something clear right up front: North Texas Giving Day isn’t about any sort of competition where there are winners and losers. This annual fundraiser is all about coming together and doing our part to support the thousands of nonprofits that make a difference in our community.

That said, NTGD does maintain leaderboards. Look at the one for schools. My alma mater, Cistercian, is destroying Jesuit and St. Mark’s. If you think that all-boys private schools perpetuate the patriarchy and that they are as dumb as Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House, then, by all means, take whatever screen on which you are reading these words, and cover it with pink nail polish.

For the rest of you still reading, though, just know that I’ll be cracking a brewski beer at the end of the day to celebrate this win. Right now Cistercian, which enrolls only about 330 kids, has racked up 419 donations totaling $472,551. Jesuit and St. Mark’s, which both enroll about three times as many students, have respectively generated 29 donations for $8,926 and 14 donations for $8,100.

(Side note: for obvious reasons, I am ignoring the fact that Cistercian sits at No. 2 on the schools leaderboard, behind Westlake Academy.)

You know what the great thing is about not having a comments section? Our sports guy, Mike “The Looch” Piellucci, proud graduate of Jesuit, can’t say a dang thing about this post.

Hox vobiscum

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

