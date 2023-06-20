Leading Off (6/20/23)

Another Excessive Heat Warning. We’ll hit about 100 today, but factoring in humidity, it will feel more like 116. The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth says you should avoid spending extended periods of time outside. Hang in there, guys.

Highland Park ISD Buys House for Superintendent to Live In. Across the state, this doesn’t happen often, but HP has always made arrangements to allow its super to live within the pricey district. The previous super got a no-interest loan to buy a house. In this case, Mike Rockwood will get to live rent free in a $1.8 million house owned by taxpayers.

Gunman Kills 7-Eleven Clerk. The store is on North Hampton Road, near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard. Yesterday a robber demanded cash and shot a 54-year-old clerk multiple times. Police are investigating and searching for the killer.

City Council to Be Sworn In. Two newbies and 13 vets on the Dallas Council will be sworn in today. In an editorial, the Morning News says the new Council should focus on the basics: “Dallas has gotten to the point where it isn’t very good at the basics. The resources the city has are stretched as it is. We just don’t have the money to address the growing needs of an aging city. There aren’t enough police officers. There are too many potholes. The traffic lights go on the blink when it rains. The public safety pension is in trouble. Even the garbage has been left sitting. The new council needs to put its energy and focus into addressing basic services before it signs off on massive social programs that the city has proved it isn’t very good at in the first place.”

