Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023
93° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (6/20/23)

The weather will be dumb again today.
By |

Another Excessive Heat Warning. We’ll hit about 100 today, but factoring in humidity, it will feel more like 116. The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth says you should avoid spending extended periods of time outside. Hang in there, guys.

Highland Park ISD Buys House for Superintendent to Live In. Across the state, this doesn’t happen often, but HP has always made arrangements to allow its super to live within the pricey district. The previous super got a no-interest loan to buy a house. In this case, Mike Rockwood will get to live rent free in a $1.8 million house owned by taxpayers.

Gunman Kills 7-Eleven Clerk. The store is on North Hampton Road, near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard. Yesterday a robber demanded cash and shot a 54-year-old clerk multiple times. Police are investigating and searching for the killer.

City Council to Be Sworn In. Two newbies and 13 vets on the Dallas Council will be sworn in today. In an editorial, the Morning News says the new Council should focus on the basics: “Dallas has gotten to the point where it isn’t very good at the basics. The resources the city has are stretched as it is. We just don’t have the money to address the growing needs of an aging city. There aren’t enough police officers. There are too many potholes. The traffic lights go on the blink when it rains. The public safety pension is in trouble. Even the garbage has been left sitting. The new council needs to put its energy and focus into addressing basic services before it signs off on massive social programs that the city has proved it isn’t very good at in the first place.”

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Uncategorized

COVID-19 Bulletin (01/26/22)

Dallas to test workers weekly and give vaccinated extra leave.
Image
Local News

The City Manager Unveils His 100-day Plan in New Memo to the City Council

A month after his meeting with Mayor Eric Johnson, City Manager T.C. Broadnax outlines his 100-day plan to get Dallas on track.
Politics & Government

The Most Insane (And Awesome?) Dallas City Council Open Mic Session Ever

Watch the video. Try not to breakdance.
By Tim Rogers