Local News

Leading Off (12/21/22)

Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison, which means he can’t bond out should he appeal.
Fired Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Gets About 12 Years. After being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, and 12 days in prison. He’ll have to serve half of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole, and he won’t be eligible for bond during appeal because the sentence is longer than 10 years. The Fort Worth Report gathered reaction from officials, most of which is summed up through U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey’s: “another step towards justice and accountability in the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.”

Feds Investigating Granbury ISD Superintendent Over Book Removal. The U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into the district’s top executive, who was recorded ordering librarians to remove books with an LGBTQ+ component from library shelves. The American Civil Liberties Union brought the suit, which is believed to be the first investigation of its kind. The investigation is centered on whether the superintendent, Jeremy Glenn, violated Title IX.

Today Is Your Last Day to Winterize Before Deep Freeze. As Bethany told you yesterday, temperatures are going to feel like they’re below zero on Friday. You can expect wind chills as low as -15, per the National Weather Service, and that’s bad news for your pipes and pets. NBC 5’s Rick Mitchell says to expect up to 70 hours of below-freezing temperatures.

