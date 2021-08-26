Big Tex’s COVID-19 Safety Tips for Fairgoers: Don’t Be a Jerk

After taking last year off because of the pandemic—drive-thru corny dogs aside—the State Fair of Texas returns on Sept. 24. With about a month to go, the fair has sent out its latest COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The guidelines for fairgoers are in keeping with the best practices that have been drilled into us over the last year: Wear a mask indoors and in crowds, keep your distance from others, and wash your hands often. If you’re sick or you’ve been in contact with someone who is sick, don’t come to the fair.

Masks “will be required when indoors,” according to fair officials, citing Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order saying the same. Everything else amounts to a strong recommendation, with fair officials requesting that you respect your fellow fairgoers “not because it’s mandated, but because it’s the right thing to do.” The fair says:

We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking. Approximately 80% of the State Fair is held in outdoor settings. Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do your part by following the above guidelines. Particularly if you go inside, simply put a face covering on for the time you’re shopping, attending a show, or visiting an exhibit.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test won’t be required for entry, although the fair suggests that it’s a good idea for you to talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated, if you haven’t already.

Dallas County health workers will be stationed near Big Tex giving out jabs. If you get vaccinated at the fair, you’ll get $20 in coupons for fried food and rides.

Big Tex has one other piece of advice for people heading to the fair this fall, and it may be the most important tip here: Don’t be a jerk.