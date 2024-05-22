Thursday, May 23, 2024 May 23, 2024
How Can the Mavericks Defeat the Timberwolves? Let’s Talk About It!

Breaking down everything you need to know about the Western Conference Finals.
By |
Image
Expect plenty of physicality in the Western Conference Finals. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin are joined by The Athletic’s Dave DuFour to preview Dallas’ conference finals matchup against Minnesota. What will the Mavericks need to do to reach their first NBA Finals since 2011?

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor.
Dallas Mavericks

