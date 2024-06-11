Tuesday, June 11, 2024 Jun 11, 2024
Podcasts

How Do We Feel About the Mavericks After Two Finals Games? Let’s Talk About It!

Is there hope for a comeback?
Image
Luka Doncic has been exceptional against Boston. The rest of the Mavs? Not so much. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim, Austin, and I take stock of the Mavericks’ chances at a Finals comeback after going down 0-2 against Boston. Is there hope? And what three things have to change most for the Mavericks to even the series at home?

Have a listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

