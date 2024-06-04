Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Jun 5, 2024
Image

The NBA Finals Begin in Two Days. Let’s Talk About Them!

Are your eardrums ready?
Dallas knocked out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. Why not Jayson Tatum, too?

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin are joined by The Athletic’s Dave DuFour to preview Dallas’ NBA Finals matchup against Boston. Can the Mavs capture their first championship since 2011?

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

