Medical City Opens ER in Garland and Local Dermatologist Named Youngest Ever President of the American Academy of Dermatology

Medical City Dallas celebrated the grand opening of Medical City ER Garland, accompanied by a $5,000 donation to Garland ISD by Medical City. The contribution will aid Garland ISD school nurses in acquiring essential first aid supplies and equipment, ensuring the well-being of students across the district. Medical City ER Garland spans 11,000 square feet and stands as one of two emergency rooms serving the city of Garland, particularly addressing the need for accessible emergency care in the western region. With a team of board-certified emergency physicians, Medical City ER Garland operates 24/7, providing comprehensive emergency medical services to individuals in need.

Dr. Seemal R. Desai of Platinum Dermatology Partners was announced as the youngest president in the history of the American Academy of Dermatology. Desai is a distinguished board-certified dermatologist practicing at Platinum’s Innovative Dermatology practice in Dallas. Desai brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role. Graduating magna cum laude from Morehouse School of Medicine, he holds the title of Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, alongside honors from Emory University. His was Chief Resident at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Dermatology and Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Health Wildcatters was a Stage One winner in the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, as announced today by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Recognized for its pioneering “Women in Science and Healthcare” initiative, Health Wildcatters is awarded a $50,000 cash prize in acknowledgment of its impactful efforts to foster a collaborative national innovation ecosystem. The initiative aims to propel small business research and development from conception to market realization by cultivating connections among entrepreneurs, mentors, partners, philanthropies, corporations, investors, and other resources. Through GAFC 2024, strategic ecosystem partnerships are formed to enhance community and organizational capacity, facilitating the successful launch, growth, and scale of STEM-based entrepreneurs. Health Wildcatters’ award-winning model will spearhead the pilot WISH program, expanding access to the innovation economy through the WISH Network in Healthcare Entrepreneurship. This initiative will prioritize women entrepreneurs, extending programming to university partners in North Texas, thus advancing inclusivity and innovation in healthcare entrepreneurship.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council Foundation recognized the outstanding contributions of the North Texas hospital workforce. Over 600 attendees gathered to celebrate 125-plus nominees and 14 award recipients from health systems across the region. Notable awardees such as Ryan Nguyen, Dr. Cesar Termulo, Doug Portwood, Jacob Flores, Dr. Sabrina Browne, and Rosalind Bryant exemplify the range of healthcare professionals dedicated to positively impacting their communities. See below for the complete list.

Rex McRae Scholarship

Ryan Nguyen, Patient Care Technician, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Physician Award

Dr. Cesar Termulo, Parkland Health

Volunteer Award

Doug Portwood, Children’s Medical Center Plano

Preceptor Award

Jacob Flores, Staff Registered Nurse, Methodist Dallas Medical Center

System Award

Dr. Sabrina Browne, Pediatric Psychiatrist, Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Community Service Award

Rosalind Bryant, Senior Administrative Assistant, UT Southwestern University Hospitals

Special Recognition Awards

Susannah Runyon, Ultrasound Technologist, Children’s Medical Center Plano

Samuel Hale , Multimodality Tech, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial

, Multimodality Tech, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial Heather Thweatt , Trauma Registrar, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

, Trauma Registrar, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano Jennifer Furlano, Clinical Nurse Coordinator, Medical City Dallas

Employee of the Year Awards