Medical City Opens ER in Garland and Local Dermatologist Named Youngest Ever President of the American Academy of Dermatology

Medical City Dallas celebrated the grand opening of Medical City ER Garland, accompanied by a $5,000 donation to Garland ISD by Medical City. The contribution will aid Garland ISD school nurses in acquiring essential first aid supplies and equipment, ensuring the well-being of students across the district. Medical City ER Garland spans 11,000 square feet and stands as one of two emergency rooms serving the city of Garland, particularly addressing the need for accessible emergency care in the western region. With a team of board-certified emergency physicians, Medical City ER Garland operates 24/7, providing comprehensive emergency medical services to individuals in need.
Dr. Seemal R. Desai of Platinum Dermatology Partners was announced as the youngest president in the history of the American Academy of Dermatology. Desai is a distinguished board-certified dermatologist practicing at Platinum’s Innovative Dermatology practice in Dallas. Desai brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role. Graduating magna cum laude from Morehouse School of Medicine, he holds the title of Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, alongside honors from Emory University. His was Chief Resident at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Dermatology and Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Health Wildcatters was a Stage One winner in the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition, as announced today by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Recognized for its pioneering “Women in Science and Healthcare” initiative, Health Wildcatters is awarded a $50,000 cash prize in acknowledgment of its impactful efforts to foster a collaborative national innovation ecosystem. The initiative aims to propel small business research and development from conception to market realization by cultivating connections among entrepreneurs, mentors, partners, philanthropies, corporations, investors, and other resources. Through GAFC 2024, strategic ecosystem partnerships are formed to enhance community and organizational capacity, facilitating the successful launch, growth, and scale of STEM-based entrepreneurs. Health Wildcatters’ award-winning model will spearhead the pilot WISH program, expanding access to the innovation economy through the WISH Network in Healthcare Entrepreneurship. This initiative will prioritize women entrepreneurs, extending programming to university partners in North Texas, thus advancing inclusivity and innovation in healthcare entrepreneurship.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council Foundation recognized the outstanding contributions of the North Texas hospital workforce. Over 600 attendees gathered to celebrate 125-plus nominees and 14 award recipients from health systems across the region. Notable awardees such as Ryan Nguyen, Dr. Cesar Termulo, Doug Portwood, Jacob Flores, Dr. Sabrina Browne, and Rosalind Bryant exemplify the range of healthcare professionals dedicated to positively impacting their communities. See below for the complete list.
Rex McRae Scholarship
- Ryan Nguyen, Patient Care Technician, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Physician Award
- Dr. Cesar Termulo, Parkland Health
Volunteer Award
- Doug Portwood, Children’s Medical Center Plano
Preceptor Award
- Jacob Flores, Staff Registered Nurse, Methodist Dallas Medical Center
System Award
- Dr. Sabrina Browne, Pediatric Psychiatrist, Children’s Medical Center Dallas
Community Service Award
- Rosalind Bryant, Senior Administrative Assistant, UT Southwestern University Hospitals
Special Recognition Awards
- Susannah Runyon, Ultrasound Technologist, Children’s Medical Center Plano
- Samuel Hale, Multimodality Tech, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial
- Heather Thweatt, Trauma Registrar, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Jennifer Furlano, Clinical Nurse Coordinator, Medical City Dallas
Employee of the Year Awards
- Amy Turner, Registered Nurse, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Karrie Falwell, Patient Care Tech, Medical City Alliance
- Terri Crockett, Occupational Therapist, Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Courtney Bell, Admission Specialist, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth