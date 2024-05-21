Record-Breaking $100 Million Gift for Children’s Health’s New Pediatric Campus and Methodist Health System’s Inclusion Award

Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center announced a gift of $100 million from the Jean and Mack Pogue family to support the new $5 billion Dallas pediatric campus, unveiled earlier this year. This donation from the Pogue Foundation is one of only four $100 million philanthropic gifts ever publicly announced in North Texas and is the largest donation yet to the new pediatric campus project, which will replace the existing Children’s Medical Center Dallas. In recognition of the Pogue family’s generosity, the 33-acre site for the new Dallas pediatric campus will be named Pogue Park. Mack Pogue, who passed away in early 2024, along with his wife Jean Pogue, have contributed more than $200 million to Children’s Health and UT Southwestern over the past 40 years.

Methodist Health System has been named among the top ten hospitals and health systems in the country for excellence in workplace fairness and inclusion. This recognition from Fair 360, formerly known as DiversityInc, places Methodist Health System alongside Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic. Fair360 serves as a validator for large employers that exemplify fairness in their talent strategies, supplier diversity practices, and philanthropic engagement. It provides data-driven analyses of some of the nation’s largest companies. The company’s survey of the Top Hospitals and Health Systems evaluated U.S. employers with at least 750 employees, assessing them based on verified policies, practices, and procedures specific to the healthcare industry.

Wellness program Wondr Health announced the appointment of Rob Sutton, CPA, as executive vice president and chief financial officer. In his new role, Sutton will lead the finance, HR, legal, and revenue cycle teams. Sutton brings over 30 years of finance experience, most recently in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Wondr Health, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ventra Health, where he consistently drove strong financial results for both public and private equity companies. The organization recently expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Wondr Advanced, the only clinical obesity-management solution that combines personalized medicine with a behavior-change program for long-term weight loss, reduced stress and anxiety, improved movement, and better sleep.

OptMyCare, a clinically engineered AI platform specializing in healthcare and risk management, announced that it has raised $3 million in Series A financing. The funding comes from a group of investors led by LiveOak Ventures, a leading Texas-based venture fund. With this latest round, the total investment has reached $4.5 million. OptMyCare is a scalable, secure, and cloud-based SaaS product that combines analytics with actionable risk stratification solutions across multiple chronic conditions. The platform’s recommendations are based on real-time outputs generated by clinically-engineered algorithms. These algorithms process data from 55 chronic clinical diagnoses, including their associated procedures and claims costs, to facilitate rapid and accurate risk identification.