Medical City Unveils College of Nursing and Texas Health’s Innovation Award

Galen College of Nursing, in partnership with Medical City Healthcare unveiled its new 40,000-square-foot campus in Richardson, dedicated exclusively to nursing education. The expansion aims to address the growing demand for qualified nurses in the community by providing advanced clinical education and emphasizing the development of critical thinking skills in nursing students. The Dallas campus features modern clinical learning laboratories equipped with patient-simulation mannequins, fostering hands-on learning experiences. The grand opening ceremony will pay tribute to nursing leader Dr. Shirley S. Chater, dedicating The Dr. Shirley Chater Student Success Center in her honor. Dr. Chater’s 50-year legacy of leadership and innovation in nursing education and patient care has significantly impacted healthcare and education nationwide.

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has been honored with the 2024 Peregrine Award for Trauma Innovation for its groundbreaking software, Automated Detection of Trauma Data Errors. Developed by Jacob Roden-Foreman, the trauma research coordinator at Texas Health Dallas, the software revolutionizes data accuracy within the hospital’s trauma registry by automatically detecting potential logic errors. The Peregrine Award, recognizing advancements in patient care, received submissions from over 50 trauma centers worldwide. With approximately 2,500 trauma patients treated annually, the hospital has been committed to research and quality improvement since 2022 when Texas Health Dallas won in the Level I and II Trauma Centers category.

AccentCare, a leading figure in post-acute healthcare, has named Andy Johnston as President of Hospice & Personal Care Services. With a background spanning over two decades at United Surgical Partners International and U.S. Renal Care, Johnston brings extensive experience to his new role. Reporting directly to Tortorella, he will spearhead the operational and growth initiatives for AccentCare’s Hospice and Personal Care Services divisions. Johnston holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science from Brown University. AccentCare’s expansive footprint covers over 250 locations across 31 states, offering a range of post-acute care services, including home health, hospice, and palliative care.

To mark the 20th anniversary of PNC Grow Up Great®, the PNC Foundation has unveiled a $10.2 million grant initiative aimed at advancing early childhood education. This includes a $5.2 million grant pool dedicated to fostering high-quality, nature-based outdoor play and learning environments across PNC markets. With research indicating a decline in outdoor play among young children, PNC’s investment highlights the importance of nature-based settings in promoting learning and development. Projects will focus on natural surroundings, sensory elements, and interactive play areas, complemented by teacher professional development and family engagement opportunities.