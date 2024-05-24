Leading Off (5/24/24)

Stars Lose in Double Overtime. Your Dallas Stars are in a 1-0 hole to the Edmonton Oilers the battle for the west. Connor McDavid scored early in the second extra period to narrowly escape with the win. Here’s what the Edmonton Journal typed up in the early hours of Friday morning: “First blood in the Western Conference Final is green.” Those Edmontonians value brevity. StrongSide will have more shortly, and game two is tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Success Story in East Oak Cliff Apartment Complex. Sharon Grigsby drives over to 3550 East Overton Road to survey how the police chief’s violent crime plan transformed Dallas’ top “hot spot” for violence into a “tidy, safety-conscious, and family-friendly operation.” it’s an example of what Chief Eddie Garcia hoped his plan would result in; targeting hyper-specific areas of the city would cause the citywide violent crime rate to fall while making communities safer for their residents.

Dallas Approves New Parking Meter Rates. The City Council approved a new curb management plan that will hike the cheapest meter rates to $1 per hour and the most expensive up to $6. The city was severely undercharging for meters around town, where the cheapest were still 5 cents an hour. Dallas has more than 3,500 parking meters across town, and areas like Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff, the area around Baylor Medical Center, downtown, and Uptown will be most affected. Deep Ellum will hold tight for two years.

‘Unseasonably’ Warm Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll spend the next three days with highs in the low to mid 90s and a chance for severe storms on Friday. Saturday’s rain looks like it’ll stay north of the metro area, but there’s a slim chance we’ll get some showers.