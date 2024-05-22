Leading Off (5/22/24)

Thunderstorms Coming. Significant rainfall, chunks of hail, and high winds could all be in the cards today and tomorrow. There is a flood watch in effect through Thursday. The National Weather Service says Dallas-Fort Worth has had about 6 inches more rain than usual this year, powered by a wetter-than-expected spring. Rain chances are 60 percent today and 70 percent on Thursday, but the storms turn scattered over Memorial Day weekend. The bad news is it’ll feel like Houston over those three days—hot and humid.

Declining Enrollment at Plano ISD May Result in Closures. Davis Elementary, Forman Elementary, Armstrong Middle, and Carpenter Middle may close to save Plano ISD $5.2 million each year. The district’s enrollment has fallen each year for the past 12, which demographers suggest is a direct result of declining birth rates and the cost of living in what has become an inner-ring suburb.

Photographer Declines to Pursue Assault Charges Against Rashee Rice. This was the weird deal where police said a photographer was summoned back to a downtown club by the wide receiver and attacked upon his arrival. Dallas police say the victim signed an affidavit of non-prosecution and told investigators that he was punched in the face.