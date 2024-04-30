Leading Off (4/30/24)

Stars Beat Golden Knights. The score was 4-2, with an empty-netter at the end. The series is now tied a two games apiece. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Monday marked the third time in franchise history the Knights lost consecutive playoff games at home. They also did so during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals and the 2021 NHL semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens. ‘Two good teams going at it, it’s going to be the little things that will decide it,’ [center William] Karlsson said.” Tomorrow will be a big sports day. The Stars play at 6:30, and the Mavs tip at 9. Get some rest today, folks. Ice your knee. Remember to stretch.

Cartel Members Sentenced for Smuggling $10 Million of Meth. Twelve members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were sentenced for transporting 200 kilos of liquid methamphetamine from Mexico to Dallas inside the diesel tank of a big rig. They should have used buckets of Los Pollos Hermanos chicken.

Flight Canceled After Pilot Gets Drunk. A Japan Airlines flight from Dallas to Tokyo had to be canceled after a replacement couldn’t be found for a drunken pilot. The flight’s 157 passengers had to be rebooked on other planes with sober pilots.