Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Apr 30, 2024
68° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (4/30/24)

Partly sunny today, with a high of 85 and chances of justice
By |

Stars Beat Golden Knights. The score was 4-2, with an empty-netter at the end. The series is now tied a two games apiece. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Monday marked the third time in franchise history the Knights lost consecutive playoff games at home. They also did so during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals and the 2021 NHL semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens. ‘Two good teams going at it, it’s going to be the little things that will decide it,’ [center William] Karlsson said.” Tomorrow will be a big sports day. The Stars play at 6:30, and the Mavs tip at 9. Get some rest today, folks. Ice your knee. Remember to stretch.

Cartel Members Sentenced for Smuggling $10 Million of Meth. Twelve members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were sentenced for transporting 200 kilos of liquid methamphetamine from Mexico to Dallas inside the diesel tank of a big rig. They should have used buckets of Los Pollos Hermanos chicken.

Flight Canceled After Pilot Gets Drunk. A Japan Airlines flight from Dallas to Tokyo had to be canceled after a replacement couldn’t be found for a drunken pilot. The flight’s 157 passengers had to be rebooked on other planes with sober pilots.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Local News

Bill Hutchinson Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Sex Crime

The Dallas real estate operator and erstwhile reality TV star will serve time under home confinement and have to register as a sex offender.
By
Image
Local News

Dallas Gets Its Wings, But ‘Project X’ Still Hovers

The City Council last week made a big move to lure the Dallas Wings away from Arlington. But the private matter about recruiting or retaining a pro sports team is still lingering at City Hall.
By
Local News

Leading Off (4/29/24)

Why'd it have to be Paul George?
By
Advertisement