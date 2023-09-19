Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Sep 20, 2023
84° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Transportation

Naked Man Walks Through DFW Airport

Let us keep our heads on swivels.
By |
Image

From the unstoppable force that is Dallas Texas TV comes this amazing video that I would embed in our site if Twitter weren’t broken. Or WordPress didn’t have a problem with Twitter. Or whatever. Anyway, naked guy. DFW Airport. Post your hypothetical explanations in the comments section here, if we had one. Wrong answers only.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Bulletin (12/02/21)

The omicron variant has arrived in the U.S. as Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is blocked by a federal judge.
Image
Basketball

What I’m Watching: Dallas Mavericks Basketball

Plus: FC Dallas in the playoffs and Dak Prescott's long-awaited return.
Image
Football

What I’m Watching: Dallas Cowboys Playoff Football

Plus a big Southwest matchup and the start of the Wings' offseason