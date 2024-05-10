Dallas Scores U.S. Headquarters for Household Product Manufacturer Betterware

Send your company’s latest business news to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Publicly-traded Mexico-based Betterware, which has a market cap of more than $643 million, is expanding its operations to the U.S. market with headquarters in Dallas. The company, which produced $760 million in revenue in 2023, is a manufacturer of various household products and plans to launch its direct selling arm in Dallas with eventual plans to expand further across the country.

Founded in 1995, Betterware, which is the world’s 17th largest direct-seller of consumer goods, offers more than 250 products. Dubbed as “life hack” products, Betterware produces goods in the kitchen, garden, bedroom, bathroom, cleaning, laundry, and pet space.

“For more than 29 years, we’ve succeeded in providing value and quality in the consumer products we make, only constrained by our geographical location,” Betterware Global CEO Andres Campos said. “Our industry knowledge reinforces our belief that U.S. consumers will continue to seek out well-designed products to simplify their lives.”

In conjunction with launching its direct selling arm to its HQ in Dallas, Betterware also has its sights set on erecting operations in San Antonio and McAllen. The expansion comes amidst Betterware’s yearly revenue growth—since 2020, the company’s revenue has more than doubled to where it stands today.

Rexel USA Acquires Wireless Infrastructure Distributor Talley

Rexel USA, one of the largest distributors of electrical products, data communication, and other related supplies, has agreed to acquire wireless infrastructure distributor Talley.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in June, marking Rexel USA’s entrance into the telecommunications market. In 2024, Talley is expected to have a revenue of about $360 million across 11 warehouses and over 300 employees.

“The acquisition of Talley marks a significant milestone for Rexel as we solidify our position in the U.S. communications industry by acquiring a clear leader,” Rexel USA CEO Roger Little said. “This strategic move aligns with our mission to accelerate electrification and deliver innovative, sustainable energy solutions. We recognize the pivotal role of communications infrastructure as a natural complement to our electrifying solutions and a crucial enabler for a connected, smart, and sustainable future. We are truly impressed by the quality and reputation of Talley’s team, and we are excited about our partnership as we work together to take both businesses to new heights.”

Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution in the U.S. across eight regions that go to market under a multitude of banner titles such as Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, and Platt Electric Supply with a network of more than 450 storefront warehouse locations nationally.

“We are excited to join Rexel, a leader in the electrical distribution industry,” Talley CEO Mark Talley said. “Maintaining the Talley brand and culture, alongside and as a part of the Rexel brand and culture, will create strategic value for our customers, suppliers, communities, and stakeholders. Our combined strengths, offering best-in-class products, services, and solutions, will help our customers and suppliers grow and be successful.”

AI Company AvaWatz Awarded Contract by U.S. Department of Homeland Security for ‘Genie’ Solution

AI company AvaWatz has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its AI product, ‘Genie’. The company specializes in advanced vision and perception, decision-making, and cooperative navigation for task execution through machine learning and physics-based algorithmic technologies.

“We are honored to have been selected by the Department of Homeland Security for this important contract,” AvaWatz CEO Dr. Rajini Anachi said. “GENIE’s proven ability to drive down the operational overhead of achieving highly accurate ML models makes it an ideal solution for the agency’s mission-critical use cases requiring best-in-class AI performance.”

The solution’s applications spread across multiple sectors where AI in a high-accuracy capacity is vital, including healthcare for enhanced medical imaging, aviation for identifying runway debris, energy for detecting insulator defects on power lines, as well as autonomous vehicles for picking up on road scenarios.

GENIE provides a powerful suite of features that enhance efficiency, accuracy and reliability when training machine learning models. This helps organizations overcome the ‘long tail problem’ where achieving accuracy beyond 80 percent becomes exponentially costly and time-consuming. Whether protecting national security, saving lives through medical imaging, or ensuring safe transportation, GENIE provides a powerful defensive solution against AI failure modes.

Precision Aerospace Holdings Acquires Owens Machine and Tool Company

Aerospace and defense components manufacturer Precision Aerospace Holdings has acquired Dallas-based Owens Machine and Tool Company. This acquisition is the second that Precision has made in the last 10 months, with its acquisition of Decatur Machine Services serving as the other.

Founded in 1986, Owens produces complex, multifaceted parts, tooling and prototypes utilizing multi-axis machine tools and cutting tools. It also specializes in CNC machining of titanium and nickel alloys.

“We are thrilled to add Owens to Precision’s growing platform,” Precision CEO Pete Stegmaier said. “The Owens team has deep experience that expands our broad capabilities to provide world-class service to aerospace and defense industries. We expect to continue their exciting growth trajectory.”

Precision was founded through two Dallas-based private investment firms in CIC Partners and Juniper Capital Management. Juniper primarily focuses on investing in industrial, manufacturing, residential services, and business services companies. CIC is a middle-market private equity firm that looks to invest in growth-oriented companies in the energy, restaurant, food, and industrial industries.

“We are extremely proud of the operating companies we have assembled under the Precision platform,” Juniper Co-Founder and Managing Partner Bryan Grabowsky said. “The enhanced capabilities and product offerings as well as the strong operational leadership we have added with Owens will be instrumental as we continue to build on opportunities to be a value-added supplier to leading defense and aerospace companies.”