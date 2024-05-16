Finalists Announced: D CEO’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards 2024

D CEO has named finalists in its seventh annual Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards, presented in partnership with the Communities Foundation of Texas.
This year’s program attracted a record number of nominations—over 800—demonstrating the depth and strength of the nonprofit community in North Texas and their deep engagement with the companies that support them. Multiple judging sessions were held by D CEO editors, who named a total of 135 finalists.
Two special awards were added this year: Linda McMahon will be honored with the Civic Impact Award for her work with The Real Estate Council, while Jaxson Turner will receive the Emerging Leader Award for his work with N2Y2C Charity.
All 135 finalists will be recognized in D CEO’s August issue and at an exclusive awards event in July, where the winners in each category will be revealed.
Corporate Citizenship Categories
Collaboration of the Year
CBRE + Camp John Marc
Dallas Mavericks + Dallas ISD + Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
Medical City Healthcare + North Texas School Districts
Amdocts + Mercenary Robotics
Southwest Airlines + Wearsos
Corporate Leadership Excellence
Edward Crawford, Coltala Holdings
Rusty Reid, Higginbotham
Shonn Brown, Kimberly-Clark Corp.
Edgar Guevara, M Crowd Restaurant Group
Steven Williams, PepsiCo Foods North America
Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank
J.W. Brown, Premier Capital
Sam Kang, Schwab Charitable
Alta Mantsch, Tolleson Wealth Management
John Steinmetz, Vista Bank
Corporate Partner of the Year
American Airlines
Ceasons Holdings
Hilti
Park Place Dealerships
Corporate Social Responsibility
AMN Healthcare
Netscout
Pacific Dental Services
Texas Capital
Twisted X Global Brands
UWorld
Equity Leadership
Bank of America
Dallas Mavericks
Grant Thornton
PGA of America
In-Kind Services Supporter
Grit Productions & Expositions
Locke Lord
Sendero Consulting
Trader Joe’s, Dallas
Sustainability Leadership
Overland Partners
The Beck Group
Vizient
Nonprofit Categories
Civic Impact Award
Linda McMahon, The Real Estate Council
Emerging Leader Award
Jaxson Turner, N2Y2C Charity
Organization of the Year (Mega)
American Red Cross North Texas
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County
Compudopt
National Breast Cancer Foundation
Operation Kindness
Organization of the Year (Large)
Family Gateway
Southwestern Medical Foundation
The Center for American and International Law
The Concilio
Organization of the Year (Midsize)
Adaptive Training Foundation
American Jewish Community
Christ’s Haven For Children
Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center
Dallas Sports Commission
New Friends New Life
Organization of the Year (Small)
Bridge Lacrosse
C5 Texas
Downtown Dallas Parks Conservancy
Hunger Busters
Project 4031
Restorative Farms
Streetside Showers
Organization of the Year (Micro)
BarbaraCares
Creating Young Minds
Isaiah 117 House Dallas County
Keep Irving Beautiful
Remembering Black Dallas
Paisley’s Pals
Leadership Excellence (Mega)
Daphne Barlow Stigliano, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County
Adam Powell, Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region
Dale Petroskey, Dallas Regional Chamber
Cathy Barker, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas
Yasmin Bhatia, Uplift Education
Leadership Excellence (Large)
Kate Rose Marquez, Ascend Dallas
Terry Ford, Lumin Education
Melissa Aucoin, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
Brenda Snitzer, The Stewpot
Leadership Excellence (Midsize)
Zaida Basora, AIA Dallas and The Architecture and Design Foundation
Stephanie Bohan, Hope Cottage
Marissa Castro Mikoy, Jubilee Park & Community Center
Diana Mao, The Nomi Network
Robert Kent, Trust for Public Land
Leadership Excellence (Small)
Randy Bowman, At Last! Inc.
Keri Mitchell, Dallas Free Press
Tamika Perry, Dallas Hope Charities
Ralph Ujano, Helping Hands for Single Moms Dallas
Billy Island, The Well Ministries of DFW
J.D. Trueblood, Turtle Creek Association
Leadership Excellence (Micro)
Wayne Dominick, 3 to 1 Foundation
Dania Carter, Heart of Courage
Kirk Nobles, The High Art Foundation
Most Successful Fundraising or Awareness Campaign
All Wheels Up
American Cancer Society
Forest Forward
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Sharing Life Community Outreach
TeamIzzy Foundation
Nonprofit Team of the Year (Midsize + Large + Mega)
American Cancer Society, Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge
KERA, “Think” with Krys Boyd
Dallas Children’s Advocacy, Forensic Services Team
CitySquare, Housing Operations Team
The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, Guest Services Team
Nonprofit Team of the Year (Micro + Small)
Empowering the Masses, Phlebotomy Training Team
DFW Alliance of Technology & Women, iLEADinSTEM Team
Rescue Her
Life Change Housing Associates, Inclement Weather Shelter Team
The Magdalen House
Outstanding Innovation
Dallas Pets Alive
Dickerson Center for Civic Responsibility
Goodwill Industries of Dallas
Junior Players
OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation
Trusted World
Social Enterprise
Union Coffee
Cathedral of Hope
Hugs Café
On the Road Lending
SafeHaven of Tarrant County
Well Grounded Coffee Community
Innovation in Education (Micro + Small)
Koan School
The Artist Outreach
Solar Car Challenge Foundation
Women Leading Technology
Your Next Steps
Innovation in Education (Midsize + Large + Mega)
Café Momentum
Rising Aviation High School
My Possibilities
Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation
The Cliburn
Volunteer of the Year
Brendren Austin, 3 to 1 Foundation
Sairaman Shetty, JB Dondolo
Nancy Best, Klyde Warren Park
Ahmad Goree, Muhlaysia Booker Foundation
Capital One Impact Initiative Award
City House
STREAM Foundation
Women’s Business Council Southwest