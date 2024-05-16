Finalists Announced: D CEO’s Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards 2024

D CEO has named finalists in its seventh annual Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards, presented in partnership with the Communities Foundation of Texas.

This year’s program attracted a record number of nominations—over 800—demonstrating the depth and strength of the nonprofit community in North Texas and their deep engagement with the companies that support them. Multiple judging sessions were held by D CEO editors, who named a total of 135 finalists.

Two special awards were added this year: Linda McMahon will be honored with the Civic Impact Award for her work with The Real Estate Council, while Jaxson Turner will receive the Emerging Leader Award for his work with N2Y2C Charity.

All 135 finalists will be recognized in D CEO’s August issue and at an exclusive awards event in July, where the winners in each category will be revealed.

Corporate Citizenship Categories

Collaboration of the Year

CBRE + Camp John Marc

Dallas Mavericks + Dallas ISD + Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Medical City Healthcare + North Texas School Districts

Amdocts + Mercenary Robotics

Southwest Airlines + Wearsos

Corporate Leadership Excellence

Edward Crawford, Coltala Holdings

Rusty Reid, Higginbotham

Shonn Brown, Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Edgar Guevara, M Crowd Restaurant Group

Steven Williams, PepsiCo Foods North America

Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank

J.W. Brown, Premier Capital

Sam Kang, Schwab Charitable

Alta Mantsch, Tolleson Wealth Management

John Steinmetz, Vista Bank

Corporate Partner of the Year

American Airlines

Ceasons Holdings

Hilti

Park Place Dealerships

Corporate Social Responsibility

AMN Healthcare

Netscout

Pacific Dental Services

Texas Capital

Twisted X Global Brands

UWorld

Equity Leadership

Bank of America

Dallas Mavericks

Grant Thornton

PGA of America

In-Kind Services Supporter

Grit Productions & Expositions

Locke Lord

Sendero Consulting

Trader Joe’s, Dallas

Sustainability Leadership

Overland Partners

The Beck Group

Vizient

Nonprofit Categories

Civic Impact Award

Linda McMahon, The Real Estate Council

Emerging Leader Award

Jaxson Turner, N2Y2C Charity

Organization of the Year (Mega)

American Red Cross North Texas

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County

Compudopt

National Breast Cancer Foundation

Operation Kindness

Organization of the Year (Large)

Family Gateway

Southwestern Medical Foundation

The Center for American and International Law

The Concilio

Organization of the Year (Midsize)

Adaptive Training Foundation

American Jewish Community

Christ’s Haven For Children

Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center

Dallas Sports Commission

New Friends New Life

Organization of the Year (Small)

Bridge Lacrosse

C5 Texas

Downtown Dallas Parks Conservancy

Hunger Busters

Project 4031

Restorative Farms

Streetside Showers

Organization of the Year (Micro)

BarbaraCares

Creating Young Minds

Isaiah 117 House Dallas County

Keep Irving Beautiful

Remembering Black Dallas

Paisley’s Pals

Leadership Excellence (Mega)

Daphne Barlow Stigliano, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County

Adam Powell, Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region

Dale Petroskey, Dallas Regional Chamber

Cathy Barker, Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas

Yasmin Bhatia, Uplift Education

Leadership Excellence (Large)

Kate Rose Marquez, Ascend Dallas

Terry Ford, Lumin Education

Melissa Aucoin, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

Brenda Snitzer, The Stewpot

Leadership Excellence (Midsize)

Zaida Basora, AIA Dallas and The Architecture and Design Foundation

Stephanie Bohan, Hope Cottage

Marissa Castro Mikoy, Jubilee Park & Community Center

Diana Mao, The Nomi Network

Robert Kent, Trust for Public Land

Leadership Excellence (Small)

Randy Bowman, At Last! Inc.

Keri Mitchell, Dallas Free Press

Tamika Perry, Dallas Hope Charities

Ralph Ujano, Helping Hands for Single Moms Dallas

Billy Island, The Well Ministries of DFW

J.D. Trueblood, Turtle Creek Association

Leadership Excellence (Micro)

Wayne Dominick, 3 to 1 Foundation

Dania Carter, Heart of Courage

Kirk Nobles, The High Art Foundation

Most Successful Fundraising or Awareness Campaign

All Wheels Up

American Cancer Society

Forest Forward

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Sharing Life Community Outreach

TeamIzzy Foundation

Nonprofit Team of the Year (Midsize + Large + Mega)

American Cancer Society, Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge

KERA, “Think” with Krys Boyd

Dallas Children’s Advocacy, Forensic Services Team

CitySquare, Housing Operations Team

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, Guest Services Team

Nonprofit Team of the Year (Micro + Small)

Empowering the Masses, Phlebotomy Training Team

DFW Alliance of Technology & Women, iLEADinSTEM Team

Rescue Her

Life Change Housing Associates, Inclement Weather Shelter Team

The Magdalen House

Outstanding Innovation

Dallas Pets Alive

Dickerson Center for Civic Responsibility

Goodwill Industries of Dallas

Junior Players

OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

Trusted World

Social Enterprise

Union Coffee

Cathedral of Hope

Hugs Café

On the Road Lending

SafeHaven of Tarrant County

Well Grounded Coffee Community

Innovation in Education (Micro + Small)

Koan School

The Artist Outreach

Solar Car Challenge Foundation

Women Leading Technology

Your Next Steps

Innovation in Education (Midsize + Large + Mega)

Café Momentum

Rising Aviation High School

My Possibilities

Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Cliburn

Volunteer of the Year

Brendren Austin, 3 to 1 Foundation

Sairaman Shetty, JB Dondolo

Nancy Best, Klyde Warren Park

Ahmad Goree, Muhlaysia Booker Foundation

Capital One Impact Initiative Award

City House

STREAM Foundation

Women’s Business Council Southwest