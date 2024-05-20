Hyosung Americas Taps Kunoh Kim as Next CEO, Omni Hotels & Resorts Appoints New CMO

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Hyosung Americas

Kunoh Kim, Chief Executive Officer

North Texas-based ATM services company Hyosung Americas has named Kunoh Kim as its new CEO. Kim has more than 26 years of experience in leadership in financial technology innovation and prior to joining Hyosung, Kunoh served as vice president and division leader for business development at Hyosung TNS in Seoul, South Korea. Kim has also worked for Hyosung Corp., the parent company of Hyosung Americas, and most recently served as the director of corporate strategy.

Education: Chung-Ang University, Yonsei University

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Michael Innocentin, Chief Marketing Officer

Omni Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Michael Innocentin as its CMO. Innocentin has more than 20 years of career experience in the hospitality industry and prior to joining Omni, he served as the SVP of commercial projects for Fairmont Hotels. In his new role with Omni, Innocentin will be tasked with the planning, developing, and execution of all brand marketing initiatives, including advertising, PR, social media, the website, and digital campaigns.

Education: York University (MBA), St. Michael’s College

Bank of Texas

Bill McCoy, Fort Worth Region CEO

Bank of Texas has promoted Bill McCoy as the company’s new Fort Worth Region CEO. As region CEO, he will be in charge of driving top line revenue growth and business generation, talent acquisition and retention, as well as employee and community engagement. McCoy has worked for Bank of Texas for more than 15 years as a senior vice president before this move to CEO. Prior to joining Bank of Texas, McCoy spent 13 years with Wells Fargo in a vice president capacity.

Education: Texas Christian University (BBA)

Citadel Partners

Lindsay Brunkenhoefer, Chief Strategy Officer

Commercial real estate agency Citadel Partners recently hired Lindsay Brunkenhoefer to its newly created chief strategy officer position. Brunkenhoefer previously worked for Altschuler and Co. for the last six years, most recently as vice president. With Citadel, she will aim to streamline top-level processes and lead the firm’s recruiting and training efforts while also increasing the agency’s market presence.

Education: University of Texas at Austin (BBA)

LeaseLock

Andrew Bowen, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

Insurance technology company LeaseLock has added Andrew Bowen as the SVP of strategic partnerships. Bowen brings more than 30 years of career experience to his new role. He previously worked for software company RealPage for more than 13 years, most recently serving as the VP of industry principal for the last two years.

Education: UC Santa Barbara (BS)

Katten

James C. Bookhout, Partner and Chair, Mergers and Acquisitions Litigation

Law firm Katten has brought on James C. Bookhout to the Dallas office as a partner and chair of the firm’s M&A litigation practice. Bookhout previously worked for DLA Piper for more than six years, most recently as a partner for the last three years. He served as an associate for Andrews Kurth Kenyon for three years prior to joining DLA Piper. In this role with Katten, Bookhout will focus on pre- and post-closing M&A and investor disputes, representing buyers and sellers.

Education: Southern Methodist University (JD), Rice University (BA)

KAI 360 Construction Services

Kristopher McGraw, Senior Project Manager

KAI 360 Construction Services has hired Kristopher McGraw as a senior project manager at its DFW office. McGraw previously worked for HarrisonKornberg Architects for more than 19 years. His most recent position was as senior associate, project manager, and manager of the North Texas portfolio for the last five years. McGraw will oversee building design and construction program management initiatives in his new role with KAI 360.

Education: University of Houston (BArch)