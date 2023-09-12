A Woodrow Alum Made the Most Exciting Play of NFL Opening Weekend

The biggest story of Week 1 is unquestionably Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles four plays into his first game with the New York Jets, a development that definitely ends his season and, at age 39, perhaps his career, too.

Turns out the most fun development took place in the same game.

UNDRAFTED ROOKIE XAVIER GIPSON WINS IT FOR THE JETS

— PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2023

That’s 22-year-old Xavier Gipson, the pride of Stephen A. Austin University and, more important for our purposes, Woodrow Wilson High School. You probably haven’t heard of him, which means there’s two ways I can inform you about his journey.

There’s the short, rather profane, video version courtesy of Jets All-Pro defensive lineman Quinnen Williams:

With #Jets DL Quinnen Williams for @nflnetwork after Xavier Gipson's GW TD: "That was a f—ing undrafted free agent who worked his f—ing ass off to be who he is. He made the f—ing team and you see the electrifying speed and the stuff he just did. It's crazy, bro." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023

And there’s the slightly longer explanation. In addition to his prowess on returns, Gipson is a wide receiver by trade, and a damn good one at that. He was a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year while at SFA. That’s especially impressive because Gipson had never played receiver prior to his senior year at Woodrow. He was a cornerback, good enough at one point be verbally committed to SMU. Instead, Gipson wound up at the FCS level, whereupon he flipped to offense full-time and became a holy terror.

That wasn’t enough to get him picked in April’s NFL Draft—being listed at 5 foot 9 and 189 pounds probably had a thing or three to do with that. It did, however, make for good television fodder on this year’s Hard Knocks.

From undrafted to the game-winning return on MNF.



From undrafted to the game-winning return on MNF.

This is how Xavier Gipson found out he made the New York Jets' roster earlier this month. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2023

So now you—and the NFL—know what Woodrow was well aware of: Xavier Gipson does nasty stuff with the ball in his hands. And he isn’t too busy to visit his alma mater from time to time, either.

