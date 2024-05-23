Friday, May 24, 2024 May 24, 2024
Local News

Mayor Eric Johnson Asks Council Committee to Deny Broadnax’s Severance

Mayor Eric Johnson has been vocal in his opposition to Broadnax's reported severance package. Thursday, he demanded the council consider denying it.
By |
Image
Bret Redman

T.C. Broadnax moved into his Austin offices 17 days ago. Thursday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson directed Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins to convene a Council committee “immediately” to discuss denying the former Dallas city manager’s severance pay.

When Broadnax announced his intention to resign in February, it reportedly came after eight council members worked behind the scenes to formally request his resignation. That request could trigger a clause in Broadnax’s contract requiring the city to pay a full year’s salary of $423,246 as severance. 

In a memo to Atkins Thursday, Johnson demanded that the Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs meet to consider a resolution preventing the new Austin city manager from receiving that payment. 

Johnson has been vocal about his displeasure with the payment. Last week, he asked City Attorney Tammy Palomino to weigh in and appeared on CBS 11 to express his displeasure with the arrangement, too.

It’s a different tone than the one he took on Broadnax’s last day in Dallas City Hall last month. “I think the city of Dallas is better off for our partnership and I want to say thank you, T.C.,” he said. “I just want to tell you I appreciate you.”

That appreciation, it appears, stops short of a year’s pay.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

