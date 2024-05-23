Leading Off (5/23/24)

Good Sports Night, Part I. Did the Mavericks make it kind of angsty the whole time by waiting until the bitter end to take the lead, even then only taking it by three points? Yes. Did they win despite being beaten at the three-point line? Also, yes. And did I hide in my bedroom for most of the game to help? Very much, yes. (StrongSide will have analysis soon.)

District Goes After Principal for Legal Fees. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD trustees voted Tuesday to recover the legal fees paid in a suit filed by former Colleyville Heritage principal James Whitfield. Whitfield left the district in 2021 after he was accused of “pushing” critical race theory, which he denied. He sued after felt a trustee violated a settlement agreement by allegedly disparaging him. He lost that suit.

Dallas Loses Another Assistant City Manager. Tuesday night, the DeSoto City Council voted to hire Dallas Assistant City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry as its new city manager. Last week, Topeka, Kansas, hired Assistant City Manager Robert Perez to fill its top seat. Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert has already tapped former Sanger City Manager Alina Ciocan to take over Perez’s duties.

Mavs Owner Enters the Texas Politics Chat. Dallas Mavericks majority owner Miriam Adelson has spent more than $9 million on Texas legislative races, including the GOP runoff for the Beaumont seat occupied by state Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. Phelan has received more than $660,000 from Adelson and one PAC linked to her Sands casino empire, and Adelson has donated another $9 million to the Texas Defense PAC. Phelan faces GOP activist David Covey.