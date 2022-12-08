Leading Off (12/8/22)

Prosecution Rests in Atatiana Jefferson Murder Trial. The prosecution rested Wednesday in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. The jury heard three days of testimony about the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, and the court will reconvene Monday in order to accommodate the schedule of a defense witness.

Preteen Charged With Murder in Hit-and-Run. Dallas police have charged a 12-year-old boy with murder in connection to the hit-and-run death of Florence Kelly last month. According to police, Kelly was hit at a stop sign at Royal Lane and Rosser when a 2007 Toyota Avalon hit her car. A 13-year-old girl was in the vehicle, and witnesses said they saw two “young females” running away. Kelly later died at a hospital.

North Texan Band Members Die in Louisiana Car Crash. Three North Texas members of the Southern University marching band died Tuesday night after colliding with an 18-wheeler in the Natchitoches area of Louisiana. Louisiana State police said the victims were Dylan Young and Tyran Williams, both of Dallas, and Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill.

First Pediatric Flu Death Reported in Dallas County. Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the county’s first pediatric flu death this year. The patient was not an infant and had underlying health conditions. Pediatric hospitals are currently dealing with a surge of flu and RSV patients, and doctors are recommending that children get both a flu shot and a COVID shot this year.

Dogs Get the Flu, Too. A highly contagious strain of dog flu is spreading in North Texas, and experts recommend a vet visit and a canine flu vaccine to dog owners who plan to board their pets at kennels during holiday travel. Symptoms can be as mild as a cough and runny nose, but can sometimes become more severe. In November, Operation Kindness was forced to temporarily suspend adoptions because of an outbreak at their shelter.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.