State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/22, The Only Item in the Fair for a Ticket

Photographer Jason Janik found the only item in the entire State Fair of Texas that costs a single ticket.
Jason Janik

Photographer Jason Janik discovered that there is only one item in the entire State Fair of Texas that costs a single ticket ($1): it’s a cup of coffee. And it’s fitting, considering vendor Tante Phillips has been at this for just about three weeks. The fair ends on Sunday. If you need some caffeine, it won’t hit your wallet. Head here for more of our coverage.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…
State Fair Photo Of The Day

