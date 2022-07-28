Leading Off (7/28/22)

Almost Half of All Monkeypox Cases Are From North Texas. The North Texas region has the most monkeypox cases in the state, the Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday. Of the 231 Texans diagnosed with monkeypox, 113 are from North Texas. Dallas County Health and Human Services says that the threat to the general population, however, remains low.

Spectrum Ordered to Pay $7 Billion After Employee Killed Woman. Charter Communications, which also operates as Spectrum, was ordered by a Dallas County jury to pay $7 billion in damages to the family of Betty Thomas, who was killed by Spectrum employee Roy James Holden in 2019. The company plans to appeal the ruling.

Alleged Russian Spy Uses Name of Deceased Dallas Infant. Federal agents say that two people living in Hawaii are actually Russian spies who have been living in the U.S. for decades. Walter Glenn Primrose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague were arrested last week. Bobby Edward Fort was born in 1967 in Dallas, and died that same year.

Texas Officials Must Cooperate with Senate Investigation. A federal judge ordered Texas officials to cooperate with an U.S. Senate investigation into private residential treatment providers. The investigation became public last week when a letter was sent to four of the state’s largest providers asking for information about their restraint policies. Two of the providers, Universal Health Services and Acadia Healthcare have facilities in North Texas.

