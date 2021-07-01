Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

A Grieving Mother Saved by Running

Find the time to read this story.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 1, 2021 10:28 am

Sometime D Magazine contributor Sarah Hepola has a new story in Runner’s World that you might want to find time for. It’s a tough read. It’s about a McKinney woman named Karen Sparks, whose two young children were killed by their father. Sparks turned to ultramarathon running as a form of therapy. Trigger warning and all that. But this story, titled “The Survivor,” is worth your time.

