New EarBurner Podcast: Barak Epstein Is Back With the Oak Cliff Film Festival

You know what is stronger than the coronavirus? The Oak Cliff Film Festival. It is one week away, people. You can get tickets and check out the lineup right here. OCFF organizer and noted film geek Barak Epstein stopped by to talk about the pandemic and his lousy home theater setup and why he’s in the tank for Love Field and which films you should be especially pumped to see at this year’s festival. Have a listen. Use your favorite podcatcher, or use the handy player below.

