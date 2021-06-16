Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Podcasts

New EarBurner Podcast: Barak Epstein Is Back With the Oak Cliff Film Festival

The festival runs June 23–27. Here's what you need to know. And some stuff you don't need to know.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 16, 2021 3:26 pm

You know what is stronger than the coronavirus? The Oak Cliff Film Festival. It is one week away, people. You can get tickets and check out the lineup right here. OCFF organizer and noted film geek Barak Epstein stopped by to talk about the pandemic and his lousy home theater setup and why he’s in the tank for Love Field and which films you should be especially pumped to see at this year’s festival. Have a listen. Use your favorite podcatcher, or use the handy player below.

One more thing: it would be a huge help to us if you’d pop over to the Apple podcast app and write a short review of EarBurner. Would it kill you? No, it wouldn’t.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Listen to real D Magazine editors interview the city’s most interesting subjects about how they’re leaving their marks on Dallas.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments