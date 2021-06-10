Leading Off (6/10/21)

Dallas Acquires Shingle Mountain Site. At its meeting yesterday, the council approved the acquisition of the infamous plot of land where a 100,000-ton mound of toxic waste once stood. Neighbors hope the plot will now be transformed into a park, but the city has not yet released any plans.

Texas Cop Claims to be Charley Pride’s “Secret Son.” Tyler Pride, a police officer in Tyler, has filed suit in Dallas County Probate Court, claiming that he is the biological son of the country music legend, who died of COVID-19 in December. In 1992, a DNA test ordered by a Texas court proved that Charley Pride was Tyler’s father via an extramarital affair. Tyler Pride was not included in his father’s will; a statement released by Pride’s widow states that Tyler “viewed Charley as his ‘cash cow’ and little more.”

Texans Can No Longer Turn Down Jobs For COVID Fears. The Texas Workforce Commission rescinded a rule that allowed unemployed workers to turn down prospective jobs because of fears of contracting COVID-19, a move that shifts the state’s unemployment system back to pre-pandemic practices. Dallas County reported 112 new cases yesterday and 4 deaths.

18-Year-Old Charged In Cash Gernon Murder. Darriynn Brown, 18, was already charged with kidnapping 4-year-old Cash Gernon on May 15 after breaking into the home in southwest Dallas where the child was staying with his twin brother. Now police believe Brown is responsible for the child’s death, as well as a previous attempted abduction of another child back in February.