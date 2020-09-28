Neiman Marcus CEO Shows Off His Mansion, Really Steps in It

Geoffroy van Raemdonck has a great name. The CEO of Neiman’s also has a great house. He and his husband, Alvise Orsini, share an Italianate-style Lakewood pad that’s on the tax rolls for almost $2.3 million. Nothing wrong with that. If the CEO of Neiman’s lived in a $250,000 ranch in Garland, then we’d have a problem. What’s wrong here is that Neiman’s is just emerging from bankruptcy. People have been laid off and taken pay cuts. In that context, it’s not wise to invite PaperCity into your house for a photo shoot, which is what van Raemdonck did. Looks great. But totally tone deaf. And the New York Post is just loving it:

One guest bathroom, adorned with a dreamscape mural and “silver and mirrored cabinets from the 1930s,” is described as “the most glamorous guest loo ever.” Outside, near the pool and pool house, is a chicken coop so elaborate, the author describes it as “more Versailles than farmhouse.”

Van Raemdonck and Orsini are shown in the glossy spread lounging atop a “custom sofa . . . upholstered in silk velvet.” Above them are two prints from Warhol’s “Reigning Queens” series.

Neiman staffers were flabbergasted.

“He either doesn’t care or he’s tone-deaf,” one employee griped to The Post. “Everyone is wondering why [he] agreed to show off the house while health care, bankruptcy and layoffs are the main topics for Neiman Marcus.”