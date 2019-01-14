Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Philip Kingston Called Lee Kleinman a Liar

We are unsure whether his pants are on fire.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 14, 2019 11:41 am

Last week at Council, Tennell Atkins suggested Dallas needs to get serious about affordable housing, especially downtown and in North Dallas. If you want more context, go here and click item No. 37. The above clip (apologies for the video quality) takes place at about the 47th minute. Anyway, Philip Kingston took umbrage. I don’t think he and Lee Kleinman will be exchanging Valentine’s cards this year. Have a watch.

Comments

  • PJCTX

    The city will be immediately better off when Kingston is back to doing whatever it is that he does. Nothing but a carnival barker (and a bad one at that).

  • Wylie H Dallas

    If Atkins believes the city needs to get serious about affordable housing, why was he leading the charge on that deal– which would have entailed the bulldozing existing affordable housing to facilitate the construction of a luxury apartment building, displacing roughly 200 moderate income residents in the process? Doesn’t make sense.

  • Brandon

    Kingston communicates with the same level of maturity as a Facebook or Twitter troll. It is unfortunate because I side with him more often than not on the issues, but he needs to be replaced by someone more civil and diplomatic.