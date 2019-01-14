Politics & Government
Philip Kingston Called Lee Kleinman a Liar
We are unsure whether his pants are on fire.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 14, 2019 11:41 am
Last week at Council, Tennell Atkins suggested Dallas needs to get serious about affordable housing, especially downtown and in North Dallas. If you want more context, go here and click item No. 37. The above clip (apologies for the video quality) takes place at about the 47th minute. Anyway, Philip Kingston took umbrage. I don’t think he and Lee Kleinman will be exchanging Valentine’s cards this year. Have a watch.
Comments